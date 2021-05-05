Delhi: 2 Bookies Get Fake Accreditation Cards And Enter Arun Jaitley Stadium, Arrested

In a major crackdown, two bookies have been arrested and sent to police custody for entering Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 2, 2021, during Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s encounter. The bookies entered the stadium using forged accreditation cards during the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad and have been duly charged under the relevant provision of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Disease Act, currently operational owing to the rampant spread of Covid-19 in the nation. Both of them have been sent to 5 days police remand.

As per Police officials, both the accused have been identified as Krishan Garg of Swaroop Nagar and Manish Kansal of Jalandhar in Punjab. During the interrogation, neither of them was able to give a satisfactory response about their presence in the gallery of the VIP lounge inside the stadium. As a result, they were booked by the police and will be under custody for five days. Further investigations are likely to reveal more information about their background and intentions behind the act.

The SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals clash turned out to be the penultimate game of IPL 2021 after the BCCI and IPL Governing Council announced its suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic infiltrating the bio-bubble zone of the various teams. In the SRH vs RR clash, the Royals beat Sunrisers by 55 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The BCCI took the decision of calling off the IPL 2021 after two more players - Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals - had returned Covid positive tests.

