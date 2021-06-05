Delhi Court Slams IMA Chief Over Remarks On Religion, Asks Him To Focus On Medical Welfare

As controversy over Indian Medical Association (IMA) chief Johnrose Austin Jayalal's statements on Christianity keeps looming large, a Delhi Court pulled him up and cautioned him to "not use" the organization as a platform to propagate any religion.

Additional District Judge Ajay Goel further asked Jayal to concentrate on the welfare of the medical fraternity.

"He shall not use the platform of IMA for propagating any religion and rather shall concentrate for welfare of medical fraternity and progress in medical field," the judge said.

ADJ Goel further added, "It is expected from him that he will not give any such occasion so that people may believe otherwise or indulge in any activity contrary to the principles enshrined in constitution and shall maintain the dignity of position chaired by him."

The court was hearing a suit filed by Rohit Jha against Jayalal for allegedly starting a defamatory campaign against the Hindu religion by way of promoting Christianity, in the garb of proving superiority of Allopathic medicines over Ayurveda for treating COVID-19.

The court also noted in its order that responsibility to act cautiously rests heavily on the shoulder of a person who is having higher position. "Even his casual remarks have great impact on society," the judge observed.

The court further noted that certain aspects of the interview, given by Jayalal, while taking prima facie view, therefore are seemingly not in harmony with the Constitution of India.

The court also reprimanded Jayalal and said, “Any kind of unguarded or loose comment cannot be expected from someone chairing the responsible post. IMA is a prestigious institution. Such a platform cannot be used to propagate an individual's views on any religion.”

Citing the interviews given by the IMA chief, Jha sought court's direction to restrain Jayalal from writing, speaking in media, or publishing any content which is defamatory to Hindu religion or Ayurveda.

Mr. Jha, during the course of the hearing, argued that in order to convert the Hindu of India to Christian religion, Jayalal is taking the umbrage of IMA and is misusing his position as President of IMA and is doing everything to mislead the nation and its citizens including him.

The district judge while deciding the plea, cited a couplet written by poet Mohd. Iqbal - “Mazhab Nahi Sikhata Apas Mein Bair Rakhna; Hindi Hai Hum Watan Hai Hindustan Humara; Saare Jahan se Acha Hindustan Humara.

"This couplet of Mohd. Iqbal gives strength to our belief and secularism and will remain so for ages in our country. The word Hindi in this couplet, written by a Muslim poet, does not refer to Hindus but is referred to all Hindustanis irrespective of caste, colour and religion, which is the beauty of secularism," the judge clarified.

This order comes amidst the ongoing tussle between the medical fraternity and Yog Guru Ramdev over the Yog guru's statement with regards to the COVID-19 vaccine and muse of modern medicine for treating the deadly virus.