Delhi HC Asks Kejriwal Govt To Reply Over Seeking Stay On Decision To Increase DA

Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Arvind Kejriwal led government while hearing a petition seeking a stay on the decision of increasing the dearness allowance of workers in all scheduled employments in Delhi including in private firms.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the Delhi Government to file a reply and listed the matter for further hearing on March 24 while hearing the petition filed by Delhi Factory Owners' Federation through advocate Harvinder Singh and Mohit Gupta.

The petitioner informed the High Court that if the recent DA enhancement order dated December 7, 2020, is not stayed, then many employers will suffer huge economic loss who are already battered by the lockdown when they had no income whatsoever, leading to even closure of many employments.

An association of employers of Micro, and Medium Scale Scheduled Employments have filed the petition. They had earlier challenged the impugned notification dated October 22, 2019, issued by the government substantially enhancing the existing minimum rates of wages for the workers/employees employed in all the scheduled employments in Delhi to fair living wages as well as a consequent order dated October 23, 2019, issued by the government, providing for additional variable Dearness Allowance with effect from April 1, 2019, onwards.

It has been said that the minimum wage rates as notified in the impugned notification dated October 2, 2019, are not actually minimum rates of wages but are much higher, fair and living wages which are the highest of any state or union territory in India, will not be able to bear the extra financial burden and that too with retrospective effect.

"In view of the inter alia, the circumstances mentioned above, it is most respectfully prayed in the interest of justice that the recent order no. F.No.12(142)/02/MW/VII/Partfile/3786-3809 dated 07.12.2020 issued by the Respondents Annexure A1, consequent to the impugned notification dated 22.10.2019 u/s (5) (2) of the Act, enhancing the DA w.e.f. 01.04.2020 and then from 01.10.2020 may kindly be stayed till the final disposal of the writ petition," read the plea.

(With ANI inputs. Image: PTI)

