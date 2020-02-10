Delhi HC Issues Notice To JNU Over Petition Challenging Decision To Hold Open-book Exams

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on a petition filed by students and professors. The petition filed by students and teachers challenges the varsity's decision to hold online open-book or take-home exams for the monsoon semester.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher issued a notice to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on the two petitions and listed it for further hearing on August 6. The court in their order said that for the moment, examinations will be conducted in the matter as indicated in the minutes of the meeting of Board of Studies of the schools and special centres having regard to the fact that the monsoon semester needs to be closed at the earliest. The judge noted that the core issue raised by the petitioners is whether the JNU could conduct examination via an alternate route that needs to be examined by the court.

READ | 51 Were Injured After Masked People Attacked JNU Students, Teachers: Govt

The court had earlier asked JNU to deliberate with its academic council on how to complete the classes for the monsoon semester, which was disrupted due to a students' agitation on campus, and conduct exams. It had directed the varsity to place before the academic council the recommendations of boards of studies of its various schools and special centres on completing the classes and conducting exams.

READ | JNU Violence: Delhi Court Seeks ATR From Police On Plea Seeking Registration Of FIR

ABVP stage protest

Earlier on February 6, the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had staged a demonstration outside Jawaharlal Nehru University convention centre demanding that no re-examination should be held for those who have already given their papers, increase in non-NET fellowship among other demands.

Speaking to the media ABVP secretary Govind Dangi said, "After the JNU administration had proposed an alternative form of online examination for the 2019 monsoon semester of the academic year 2019-2020, about 90 per cent of students had appeared for the online examination."

ABVP members staged a demonstration in JNU, demanding an increase in non-NET fellowship, the conduct of entrance exams in two languages, sports quota in admission, reduction of the educational fee for foreign students among other demands.

READ | JNUSU Councillor Files Complaint Against Anurag Thakur Over 'shoot The Traitors' Remark

READ | HC Seeks JNU's Reply On Pleas Challenging Decision To Hold Open-book Exams