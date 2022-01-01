Delhi Police apprehends juvenile for mobile phone robbery

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended a juvenile with the help of a civil services aspirant for allegedly robbing mobile phones, officials said on Friday.

Police said that on Wednesday around 10 pm, a robbery incident was reported at Bhajanpura police station where two persons on a motorcycle robbed a mobile phone.

Around 11.30 pm, the PCR staff saw a person on a scooter chasing a motorcycle.

Later, he hit the bike with his scooter from behind. The motorcycle slipped and both the persons started running in different directions, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said. He said one was apprehended by the police with the help of the person riding the scooter.

The person who was on the scooter said that he is a UPSC aspirant. Around 9.30 pm, when he reached near Yamuna Vihar bus depot, two persons on a motorcycle robbed his phone and fled towards Ghonda Chowk. He managed to saw the registration number of the bike, police said.

He did not inform the police, instead, reached his home, picked up his scooter and started searching for them in the area he thought they might have gone, they said.

When he was going towards Ghonda Chowk, he saw two persons on a bike and recognised them. Later, he started chasing them, police said.

After chasing them for some distance, he saw a PCR van coming towards him and hit the motorcycle. He identified his mobile phone recovered from the possession of apprehended juvenile, police said.

Efforts are being made to nab the other juvenile, they said, adding that two mobile phones and one motorcycle were recovered from his possession. PTI NIT NIT TIR TIR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)