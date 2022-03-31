Delhi Police Arrest 8 For Vandalising CM Kejriwal's Residence Over 'Kashmir Files' Remarks

In a key development in connection with a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence yesterday, the Delhi Police have arrested 8 people so far.

According to ANI, Delhi Police have arrested a total of 8 people so far in connection with the protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence yesterday.

On Wednesday, the Delhi police registered a case under sections 186/353/188/332 of IPC and Act No 3 of The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 in connection with a protest outside Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

CM Kejriwal's residence targeted

On Wednesday, a dharna was started by protestors of BJP Yuva Morcha outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence, over his remarks in Delhi Vidhan Sabha regarding the movie 'The Kashmir Files'.

Some protestors breached two barricades and vandalised the CM's house, creating a ruckus and shouting slogans. A boom barrier arm was also found vandalised, along with a CCTV camera, DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi told reporters on Wednesday.

(Input with ANI)