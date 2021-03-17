Delhi Police Arrests 3 Men Involved In Over 100 Cases Of Theft In National Capital

Three persons who allegedly committed more than a hundred thefts in the national capital were arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police. They were identified as Mohammed Ayaz alias Ajju and Mohammed Imran and Jabbar.

DCP Crime, Bhisham Singh said that on March 5, one Rashmi Ranjan Jati lodged an FIR with the Ranjeet Nagar Police Station about a theft case. In his complaint, he alleged that he along with his family were returning from Laxmi Nagar by his car. When he reached near metro pillar No- 198, two persons knocked at his car’s front window asking him to lower the window. When he opened the window, one of the accused stole his valuables and they ran away.

"The victim mustered the courage and caught one of them after a long chase. The accused identified as Jabbar was handed over to the police. During his interrogation, his two aides were also held. Police then found that they were part of Thak Thak gang," said a senior police official. READ | SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2021 results announced; 67,000 candidates qualify

Later the team of DCP Bhisham Singh collected all the information of similar cases, having the same modus-operandi of committing the crime. The team visited all the victims, complainants of all the cases and collected clues. The team found that they were involved in more than a hundred cases. Police said that they were conducting raids to nab their associates.