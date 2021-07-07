Delhi Police Busts Two Fake Call Centres, 94 Arrested For Duping US Citizens

Delhi Police Crime Branch has cracked down on two fake call centres in the Kirti Nagar and Mangolpuri areas in the city. They have arrested around 94 people including 25 men and 3 women working as agents in the centres. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Police investigation in fake call centres racket

Police have been conducting an in-depth investigation in the matter of fake call centres being actively operational across the city. As reported by ANI, the police had conducted a raid at a call centre in the Kirti Nagar area based on a tip-off. They were informed that the call centre was involved in large scale cyber scamming of US citizens in the guise of renewing their social security number (SSN). The centre was said to be operating under the cover of a travel agency named The Global Airfares.

The people working at the centres were identifying themselves as social security agents from the Administration Department and were in direct contact with US citizens. Also, they were caught using illegal techniques, VOIP calls, bypassing the legal International Long Distance Gateways and many more methods to cheat innocent citizens in the USA.

The police were able to identify the owner of the centre, Amit Tyagi who admitted running a similar business in the Mangolpuri area, stated ANI.

Fake Call centres busted by Delhi police

Similarly in the month of June, Delhi police on multiple occasions had busted fake international call centres. The call centres were located in areas like Jagatpuri, Tilak Nagar area, Naraina and Rohini sector 11. Many people were arrested for impersonating as professional agents with citizens from the USA, UK, and Australia. Also, a lot of assets were confiscated by the police from the centres which included high tech machines, mobile phones, laptops, computers, cash, and many more.

Since the last few years, cases of fake international call centres have gained a height where agents make random calls on international numbers to cheat people of their money on the pretext of helping them. Such fraud centres have extended their reach in many cities in India.



(Source: ANI)