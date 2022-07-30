In a big development, the Delhi police have denied permission to the Popular Front of India (PFI) to carry out a rally which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 30 in the national capital, ANI reported. Notably, the PFI was scheduled to hold a rally-- "Save the Republic" today at Ambedkar Bhawan in the Jhandewalan area of New Delhi.

Delhi Police denied permission for a PFI rally which is scheduled to be held on July 30th in Delhi — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

This comes following the letter written by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to the Delhi Police requesting them to stop the rally organised by PFI in the national capital. In the letter which was written to the Delhi Police on July 29, the VHP Delhi provincial minister Surendra Kumar Gupta claimed that the PFI has been running suspicious activities across the country and they should not be allowed to hold any rally in Delhi.

VHP writes letter to Delhi Police to stop PFI rally

In his letter to Delhi police, the VHP provincial minister Surendra Gupta said, "On July 30, 2022, at around 2:30 PM, PFI is organising a program at Ambedkar Bhavan. This organisation is running suspicious activities across the whole country. The investigation of its involvement behind many violent incidents in the country is going on in many states. On the occasion of Independence Day, such activities can spoil the atmosphere in the capital"

Adding further, Surendra Kumar Gupta said, "That’s why we are requesting you to stop this immediately. Please take the right action and also inform the same to us."

Sharing the letter on his Twitter, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that his organisation will not allow "anti-national activities" of PFI. "VHP will never allow the anti-national activities of PFI. We have sent a letter to Delhi Police and CP Delhi to stop it (PFI rally) immediately," Vinod Bansal tweeted.

VHP will never allow the anti-national activities of #PFI.

We have sent letter to @DelhiPolice @CPDelhi to stop it immediately pic.twitter.com/9pd3XNd82t — विनोद बंसल Vinod Bansal (@vinod_bansal) July 29, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that in the recent violence across the country, the role of PFI has been under the lens of the investigation agencies with several of the Union Ministers calling for the ban on the organisation.