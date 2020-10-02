Delhi Police Impose Section 144 Around India Gate, No Gathering Allowed

Prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) around India Gate and no gathering is allowed around the historic structure, Delhi Police said on October 2. This section prohibits assembly of five or more people at a time. This decision was announced by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi after a group of over 15-20 people from Punjab Youth Congress on September 28 set a tractor on fire at India Gate while protesting against the new agricultural reform bills.

READ | Babri Case Verdict: Delhi Police Says Keeping Tight Vigil In National Capital

Delhi Police: Section 144 imposed at India Gate

So far, six people have been arrested by the Delhi Police for burning the tractor at India Gate amid the protest against the farm bills. In another tweet, DCP New Delhi wrote that in view of the Department of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of September 3, assembly up to 100 people is allowed at Jantar Mantar. But, the general public will have to take prior permission of the competent authority for the gathering, he added.

READ | Coronavirus: Rajasthan Imposes Section 144 Of CrPC In 11 Districts

The general public is hereby informed that in view of DDMA order dated 03.09.2020 a total gathering upto 100 persons is permissible at the designated place i.e. Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the competent authority. — DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) October 1, 2020

READ | Congress' Tractor Burning At India Gate Condemned: 'What Andolan Is This?' Asks Javadekar

Farm Bill protestors set tractor on fire

A tractor was set on fire near India Gate in Delhi on September 28 during protests against the controversial farm laws, which have triggered demonstrations in several parts of the country. The police removed the tractor after dousing the fire. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent gave his assent to all three Farm Bills passed by the Parliament last week that have led to farmer agitation in Punjab and Haryana. The agriculture bills include - Essential Commodities (Amendment) 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services Act 2020 and the Farmers' produce trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020.

READ | Delhi Police SI Arrested For ‘shooting At Female Friend, Killing Father-in-law’

Nearly 20 people gathered at the central Delhi location around 8 am and set an old tractor on fire. According to the police, the protesters had raised pro-Congress slogans. The police are trying to identify those involved. The Punjab Youth Congress live-streamed the protest at India Gate on its official Facebook page. The agitation against the new agricultural laws continues in different parts of the country.

READ | Delhi Police Detains Punjab Youth Congress Chief In Tractor-burning Incident Near India Gate

(with ANI inputs)