Delhi Police Nabs Two For Supplying Heroin, Remanded To 14-day Judicial Custody

The second wave of Coronavirus is creating a choas across the nation but few are still busy supplying heroin and banned contraband. The Narcotic Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two persons for supplying heroin in the national capital.

DCP of Crime Branch Chinmoy Biswal said that Inspector Rakesh Duhan got a tip-off about the accused and a team was formed to nab them. The police said that the accused were identified as Shree Bhagwan and Udai Raj. The police said that they have seized 270 gms of heroin from their possessions.

The DCP Crime Branch said that they were conducting drives against drug traffickers, suppliers who were active in Delhi when they got the tip-off.

"We arrested Shree Bhagwan from Nithari Road when he came to meet his associate. He was about to supply heroin on Kiraro Suleman Nagar. Later Udai Raj was also arrested," said Biswal.

During interrogation, the accused Shree Bhagwan disclosed that a few years back he started consuming liquor and smack. Due to his addiction to smack and also to earn money he became drug supplier. Udai Raj also joined him in supplying drugs. They formed a gang and started working together. They have also roped in few youths who are currently on the run.

"This gang was active in Delhi and had been supplying drugs for a long time. We had been working for a lead so that they could be caught with drugs," said the police official.

The official said that apart from heroin, a scooter, a motorcycle, and two cell phones were recovered from them. A case under relevant sections u/s 21/25/29 of the NDPS Act was lodged against them. They were produced before a court that has remanded them into fourteen days of judicial custody. Further probe in the matter is on.

