Delhi Police Nabs Two Terrorists Of Babbar Khalsa International Group After Gun Battle

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two alleged terrorists of banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) group. The alleged terrorists were identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh. Sanjeev Yadav the DCP Special Cell said that they were held after a small gun battle.

The official said that a large number of arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. The arrested alleged terrorists were also wanted in some cases in Punjab.

'Got a tip-off'

"Both had come to Delhi to collect a consignment of arms and ammunition from a UP-based supplier. The special cell got a tip-off regarding this and they formed a team of elite police officials. The delivery was done near Nirankari Ground around Saturday midnight. The police team were tracking the phone intercepts of the dealer. By tracking the locations and intercepting calls, the police came to know about their plan," said the senior police official.

The official said that the alleged terrorists came to Delhi by car. They had to return Punjab in the same Taxi.

The police team asked them to surrender but the accused opened fire at the police party. The police then launched a counter-attack. Around six rounds were fired from both sides. The alleged terrorists were then overpowered.

"They disclosed that they wanted to eliminate some politicians in Punjab and needed weapons for the execution of their task. One of the two, Dilawar, was deported to India in 2019 from Abu Dhabi in a terror case," said the police official.

The official said that further probe in the matter is on. Punjab Police has been duly informed about their arrest.

