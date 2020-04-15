Delhi Police Seizes Enormous Amount Of Liquor, Arrests 8 Amid COVID19 Lockdown

The Delhi Police have arrested eight bootleggers amidst lockdown and seized 5523 litres of illicit liquor from them. In a bid to enforce lockdown norms, the Delhi police PCR vans have been stringently patrolling across the national capital.

"Numbers of bootleggers arrested are eight and 5523 litres of illicit liquor has been arrested from them," informed DCP PCR, Sharat Sinha. "This has been done with alert policing done by our PCR teams during the past 21 days of the lockdown," he added. This development came after the Central government on Wednesday banned the complete sale of liquor till May 3.

MHA issues guidelines for lockdown 2.0

The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued detailed guidelines after PM Modi announced that the extension of the lockdown. These guidelines have been issued for various sectors revising the 'essential activities' that will be allowed to remain functional under the lockdown period. The revised consolidated guidelines are aimed at operating those sectors of the economy which are critical from the perspective of rural and agricultural development and job creation while maintaining strict protocols in the areas where safety is paramount.

Read: One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, total climbs to 28

In the guidelines, while activities and transport are prohibited, transportation of goods will be permitted without any distinction of essential or non-essential. Along with it, in order to provide an impetus to the rural economy, operating of industries in the rural areas has been allowed.

Read: Health Min Harsh Vardhan lauds India's COVID response; aims 1 lakh tests daily by May end

India extends lockdown

India is under lockdown since March 25 in wake of coronavirus spread. Initially, the shutdown was for 21 days. However, following the rise in COVID19 cases Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government announced an extension till May 3. So far there are 11,933 confirmed covid19 positive cases of which 1344 have recovered. The novel virus has claimed 392 lives.

Read: 'Kerala reports only one new case of COVID-19 today and seven recoveries,' says CM

Read: COVID-19: Delhi govt appoints 10 bureaucrats as nodal officers to address concerns of migrants