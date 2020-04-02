Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi Police Sends Fresh Notice To Maulana Saad, Six Others

The Delhi Police has sent another notice to Nizamuddin Markaz Tablighi Jamaat's chief Maulana Saad and six others in connection to its probe into a religious congregation that was held there earlier which has proved to be a "super spreader" of the deadly novel Coronavirus. Saad has gone missing since his last appearance on March 28 and a manhunt is on by the police.

The six others — Dr. Jishan, Mufti Shehzad, Mohammed Ashraf, Musarlim Saifi, Yunus and Mohammed Salman — are also Markaz Tablighi Jamaat members. They are said to be closely associated with Maulana Saad, who police suspect may have been exposed to COVID-19.

A case was registered by the Delhi Police against Maulana Saad and other officials of Tablighi Jamaat for violating the restriction pertaining to religious gatherings. Sections under the Epidemic Disease Act,1897 and Section 269, 270, 271 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked. In the FIR, it has been stated that the congregation failed to take safety measures for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

Saad Issues Statement

Issuing the first statement on Thursday on behalf of Saad, his lawyer said that he has not gone underground and urged the attendees to help the administration. In a video statement, advocate Musharraf Ali said that people need to fight COVID-19 without creating religious divisions. He added that everyone is required the follow the guidelines issued by the government, adding that they should neither go to masjid (mosque) nor mandir (temple).

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

A religious program was organized at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which was attended by over three thousand people, from India and abroad, who since dispersed. After attending the meeting, which took place prior to the nationwide lockdown but after the Delhi government's own directive against such gatherings, many of the attendees returned to other parts of the country, with the spread of the COVID-19 virus now being confirmed from numerous states as a result.

