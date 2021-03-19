Last Updated:

Delhi Police Special Cell arrests Wanted Criminal For Breaking 12 ATMs

Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a most wanted criminal Vipin on Friday who was involved in 12 bank ATM robberies reported in the last two months.

Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a wanted criminal Vipin (also known as Rahul) on Friday, who was involved in more than 12 cases of ATM robbery across India. The police informed that one semi-automatic pistol along with seven live cartridges were recovered from his possession. A stolen SUV was also recovered, where he used to conceal cash inside a hidden cavity in the trunk of the car.

Delhi Police catches ATM robber gang

DCP of Special Cell, Manishi Chandra, said that Inspector Ishwar Singh and ACP Attar Singh had been working on a vital input about the hideout of the accused. On getting a tip-off about the accused, the team examined the information and came to know that the accused would be coming near Kalindi Kunj Metro Station to meet his associates. A trap was laid and he was held. 

The official said that in view of an increase in incidents of ATMs breaking in NCR, the team was asked to gather information about the gang behind the crime. The team identified that the Mewati gang is behind all the cases. With the help of technical surveillance, they identified Rahul. When the police team tried to catch him, the accused had tried to open fire on them, but was overpowered by the active police officials. 

Delhi Police claims Vipin and his gang broke 12 ATMs in 2 months

"Within a span of two months, he broke 12 ATMs in the national capital and siphoned off around Rs 1.35 crore. He along with his associates used to open ATMs with a gas cutter and would remove cash cabins. Members of this gang had used various vehicles including Hyundai Creta, Scorpio, etc. in the commission of these crimes in Delhi," said Chandra. Four members of his gang were arrested by the police in the recent past. Further probe in the matter continues. 

