Delhi: Residents Of Containment Zone Attack Cops,volunteers Over Barricade Removal

As coronavirus menace continues to spread in the National Capital, another incident of hostility towards policemen and volunteers rendering duties amid the COVID times was reported in the state. A group of people residing in the coronavirus containment zone in Delhi allegedly attacked policemen and civil volunteers on Sunday following an argument over barricades. The incident took place in a containment zone of Delhi's Naraina area in which some people suffered minor injuries, reports claim.

READ | Delhi's COVID-19 tally nears 60,000-mark; Authorities to strengthen containment strategy

According to reports, the police and the volunteers had gone to distribute food and supplies in the containment zone. During this time, some residents demanded to remove the barricades placed by the authorities to keep a check on the movement of the people in the zone and avoid the spread of coronavirus. The argument over the barricade removal issue soon turned into violence.

After reporting 10 Coronavirus cases in the WZ block of the area, the authorities declared it as a containment zone.

READ | Committee suggests quarantining contacts of COVID-19 cases, re-mapping of containment zones in Delhi

Many such incidents have been reported in the past where the essential service workers, doctors, police and health workers have faced hostilities from the masses while serving amid the pandemic. In March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned those harassing the essential service workers and COVID frontline warriors and said the culprits will face police action.

Meanwhile, the central government, earlier this month, announced several lockdown relaxations across the country in phase-wise manner which included the opening of malls, restaurants, and places of worship following precautionary rules. However, the lockdown in containment zones was not eased and the residents of these areas are not allowed outside their houses except for essential services or emergencies.

READ | Ensure verification of COVID cases within 24 hours: Delhi govt to DMs

Meeting held to tackle COVID situation in Delhi

In the latest development, to tackle the coronavirus situation in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday. During the meeting, it was decided to conduct more robust contact tracing, revamp the entire containment zone strategy and strengthen medical services in areas most affected by the virus. A serological survey was also announced in the state for a two week period between June 27 and July 10 wherein more than 20,000 people will be tested for COVID-19.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi has so far has reported 59,746 coronavirus cases and 2,175 death, is among the worst hit parts of the country, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

READ | Central govt announces two week serological survey in New Delhi to redraw COVID strategy