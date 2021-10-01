Last Updated:

Delhi Special Cell Files First Chargesheet Against Illegal Rohingya Living In UP

The Rohingya- Ni Ni Haywe had also managed to make a fake Aadhar Card in the name of Mohammed Abdullah. Investigation on to identify more such Rohingyas.

Atul Krishan
Atul Krishan
In a first, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has filed a Chargesheet against an illegal Rohingya who had been living in Deoband in UP for three and a half years and had also obtained a fake Aadhar Card. He has been booked under various sections of IPC. Cognisance of the charge sheet has not been taken as of now. 

According to the information, the accused Ni Ni Hatwe alias Mohammed Abdullah had visited Imphal many times. He was arrested in January this year. His Aadhar card had a Tamil Nadu address whereas he didn't know the South Indian language and couldn't answer the questions. This led to his arrest. His real name is Ni Ni Hatwe whereas he was carrying an Aadhar card in the name of Mohammed Abdullah. 

Sensational Claim

Ni Ni Hatwe has confessed before the Special Cell that he came to India on a tourist Visa and learnt Urdu at Deoband in UP where he had been staying at a mosque. Later he shifted to rented accommodation. At Deoband, he met one Shafiq who helped him in getting a fake Aadhar Card and arranged for his air ticket for Imphal. 

The sources have claimed that the accused had been living in Deoband for three and a half years on the basis of a fake Aadhar card and local support. The accused told the police that he went to Imphal to buy medicine for his mother. 

Now Special Cell is trying to know with whom he was in touch with and how many other Rohingyas have got Aadhar cards. 
The special cell will also file a supplementary charge sheet very soon. 

Ni Ni Hatwe came to India in 2017 as per sources. 
 

