Dhanbad Judge Death: 243 Suspects Detained, 53 Hotels Searched In Hit-and-run Case

243 listed criminals were detained and interrogated by Dhanbad Police in the hit-and-run case of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand. The cops also conducted searches in 53 hotels in which 17 people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the murder.

"After the Dhanbad judge case, the district police launched a drive and arrested 17 persons involved in various other cases. As many as 243 old criminals are being interrogated. One sub-inspector other than the Pathardih station in charge, who allegedly circulated the CCTV footage in which the auto is seen hitting the deceased Judge has been put under suspension," said Dhanbad SSP Sanjeev Kumar, reported ANI.

He further informed that police is investigating the case from various angles. On Sunday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed reached the crime spot and held a long meeting to discuss case points.

Pathardih police station in charge suspended

Earlier in the day, the officer-in-charge of Pathardih police station, Umesh Manjhi, was suspended for not registering an FIR (First Information Report) in connection to the Judge's death case.

On July 28, Uttam Anand was allegedly killed after an auto-rickshaw hit him near the Magistrate Colony, Dhanbad. Two accused, identified as Lakhan Kumar Verma and Rahul Verma, in the case has been arrested and the auto-rickshaw used for the crime has been recovered.

Jharkhand Government recommends CBI investigation

The CM Heman Soren government on Saturday, July 30, recommended a CBI probe in the death case. "The investigation into the death of Judge Uttam Anand has been handed over to the CBI. Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren has made a recommendation in this regard," the Jharkhand government had said. CM Soren had also met the family members of Anand and informed them that the state government was serious about the investigation.

Speaking to Republic TV, the family of late Judge had said, "We have received information that some primary accused have been detained. But the police are still not sure about the motive of the main accused. The police are working swiftly and the HC is also monitoring the case closely. The investigation happening is satisfactory."