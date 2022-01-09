Dhanbad: Muslim Man Allegedly Forced To Lick Own Spit By Hindu Men; CM Soren Takes Action

In yet another shocking incident communal incident, a group of Hindu men on Friday, harassed a Muslim man who was protesting in Dhanbad. Visuals from the site show some men surrounding him and forcing him to spit on the ground and then lick it. Later, the men also force him to do sit-ups and chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Hindu men force Muslim man to lick his spit

Aghast at the incident, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren directed the Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner to probe into the issue and take strict action on the accused. He tweeted, "There is no place for enmity in this state of the people of Jharkhand who live peacefully". An FIR has been filed and one person has been arrested, stated Dhanbad DC.

As per reports, the victim was a 32-year-old Muslim man named Zeeshan Khan suffering from bipolar disorder. The assault on him allegedly happened at a protest by BJP against the security breach of PM Modi's cavalcade. Moreover, the attackers are suspected to be BJP workers and BJP's Dhanbad MLA Raj Sinha and Dhanbad MP P N Singh were also allegedly present on location.

Hindu villagers take oath to boycott Muslims

This incident occurs amid rising intolerance against Muslims. Recently, a video surfaced from Kundikala village in Chhatisgarh's Sarguja district on Friday where Hindu villagers are seen taking an oath boycotting Muslims. The video, dated 5 January, shows a man leading almost 200 people in an oath banning Muslim vendors, boycotting Muslim shops, employers and banning sale or lease of any land to a Muslim. As per reports, police is investigating into the video.

The villagers are heard saying, "We Hindus will not buy any goods from any Muslim shopkeeper. We Hindus will not sell or rent our land to any Muslim. If we have leased any land to a Muslim, it will be immediately taken back. We Hindus will not work with Muslims. Only vendors who are Hindus will be allowed to enter the village. We will follow this oath till we die." Louds of chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram' followed.

The shocking oath was due to a fight between the people of two villages. As per sources, a Muslim family from Aara travelled to Lundra on January 1 to celebrate the New Year. On that day, the visitors allegedly got into a tussle with a local resident and beat him up. The victim alleged that the six Muslim visitors had barged into his house and thrashed him and two family members, including his niece. Police filed an FIR based on the complaint. However, on being produced in a local court, all six accused got bail. Irked villagers took the shocking oath boycotting Muslims, a few days after the tussle on January 5.