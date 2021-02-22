Disha Ravi Sent To One-day Police Custody By Delhi Court; Bail Plea Hearing Tomorrow

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday remanded Bengaluru climate activist Disha Ravi into one-day police remand in connection with the 'Toolkit' case. Disha Ravi was produced before the court of CMM Dr. Pankaj Sharma after the expiry of her three days judicial custody. The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police had moved a plea before the court seeking five days remand. The court will hear Ravi's bail plea again on Tuesday.

Arguments in court

Public Prosecutor Vikas Singh while arguing for the cyber cell said that Disha was needed to confront two alleged co-accused Shantanu Muluk and Nikita Jacob. Vikas Singh said that Disha had shifted the burden on Shantanu and Nikita and hence it was necessary to confront them. He added that Nikita didn't want to join the probe hence she had moved a plea for protection and she got the interim protection. Batting for custodial interrogation of Disha, he said that she will be confronted with the co-accused.

"The email was created by one of the accused. On 11 January there was one zoom meeting. In that zoom, there were four people Nikita, Shantanu, Mo Dhaliwal and Anita Lal. The second zoom meeting was held on 17 January. Anita Lal - co-founder of Poetic Justice Foundation was also there. Mo Dhaliwal is against India. They are a pro-Khalistan group. Mo Dhaliwal talks anti-India," said Mr Singh.

Disha Ravi's counsel had objected to police remand saying there was no need, as the bail order was pending for tomorrow. He added that the police 5-day police custody in the beginning, which was followed by 3-day judicial custody as per their demand. However, Vikas Singh strongly objected to it saying even if the order was pending, it was the right of the prosecution to move remand application.

The investigation official Inspector Manoj added this was not a normal case, it was complicated with trans-national impact. "Our remand Application isn't unnecessary or without ground. We seek to complete investigation at the earliest" Mr Manoj added.

The court after hearing the argument granted Delhi police one-day police remand of Disha Ravi.

Disha Ravi arrested

Delhi police's special cell arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi for allegedly disseminating the 'toolkit' related to farmers' protests on social media- the same one shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg in Bengaluru on Sunday. Arguing for the Delhi Police, the public prosecutor alleged a large conspiracy against the government of India to rebuild the Khalistan group via the toolkit and claimed that there were thousands of people involved in it. In her defence, Disha Ravi claimed that she had edited just two lines of the toolkit and said that she was influenced by the farmers' protests and thereby extended her support to them. Amid allegations of discrepancies in her arrest, Delhi court has allowed Ravi access to her lawyer and meet her family in custody. Two other activists - Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk against whom Non-bailable warrants have been issued have got pre-arrest bail.

