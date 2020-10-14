DRDO Chief Says 'It's Now Able To Produce Any Missile That Armed Forces Want'

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is achieving newer and bigger milestones every day. Over the last five weeks, the DRDO conducted 10 successful missile tests. These include the Shaurya hypersonic missile, BrahMos extended-range missile, Prithvi nuclear-capable ballistic missile, Hypersonic missile technology development vehicles, Rudram I anti-radiation missile and the Supersonic Missile Assisted Release Torpedo weapon system.

While speaking to news agency ANI, DRDO Chief G Satheesh Reddy revealed how India had actually gained complete self-reliance in the area of missiles. "We are now able to develop any type of missile system what armed forces want," he added when asked if there was no need for the armed forces to stop imports of missile systems," he said adding that the private sector industry was also in 'good shape.'

"As part of that responsibility, DRDO has been working on many weapon systems. Even during the COVID-19 period, scientists have been continuously working on that. All have matured and hence whenever a system is ready, we are going further developmental trials," Reddy said.

G Satheesh Reddy also shared how DRDO was contributing to the nation's clarion call for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. "I can very confidently tell that we are strong and we are completely self-reliant in the areas of missiles, radars, electronic warfare systems, torpedos, guns, and communication systems and so on. We are helping the industry in a big way and lifting them up with various systems which they need to develop on their own," he said adding that the country was now looking towards indigenously producing defence items that were otherwise being imported.

"The DRDO was given 108 items completely designed and developed by the industry. We have instituted technology fund to support such industries and we have given our test facilities open to them. Now, we are taking industry partners right from the beginning of the projects," he said.

"We want to make India an advance technology nation meeting the Prime Minister's dream of Aatmnirbhar Bharat," added the DRDO Chief.

