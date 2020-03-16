ED Summons Anil Ambani In Probe Against Yes Bank Co-founder Rana Kapoor; Ambani Seeks Time

Enforcement Directorate on Monday summoned Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani in connection with its money laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others. Replying to this, Anil Ambani has filed an adjournment application and has sought more time to appear before the ED, officials said.

Enforcement Directorate officials: Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani has filed an adjournment application and has sought more time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate after ED summoned him in connection with its probe against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and others.

The officials said Ambani has been asked to depose at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai on Monday as his group companies are among the big entities whose loans allegedly went bad after borrowing from the crisis-hit bank. It is understood that Ambani has sought exemption on health grounds from the agency and he may be issued a new date.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in a March 6 press conference that the Anil Ambani Group was among the stressed corporates Yes Bank had exposure to.

Officials said promoters of all the big companies who had taken large loans from the beleaguered bank which later turned bad, are being summoned for questioning in the case to take the investigation forward. Ambani's statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) upon deposition, they said.

ED probes Kapoor

Currently, Enforcement Directorate is investigating into Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor - who was kept under judicial custody. The ED has accused Rana, his family members and others of laundering "proceeds of crime" worth Rs 4,300 crore by receiving alleged kickbacks in lieu of extending big loans through their bank that later turned NPA. The ED is also probing into the loans offered by Yes Bank to DHFL which has been booked for siphoning funds close to Rs 13000 crores allegedly through 80 shell companies. The CBI too has booked a case against Kapoor for the same offence.

