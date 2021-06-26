Ex-Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's Aides Sent To ED Custody Till July 1 In PMLA Case

Update: ED has summoned former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh once again next week after he failed to appear on Saturday; Deshmukh's lawyers had earlier filed an application seeking a different time for him to appear for questioning.

After aides of former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh were arrested in relation to a money laundering case, they were produced before a court on Tuesday. The two aides-Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande, as per sources, have now been sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till July 1. It is pertinent to mention here that both the aides were arrested after their names popped up during interrogation of former API Sachin Vaze, who was involved in the alleged extortion racket with former Home Minister Deshmukh. The case is presently being probed by the ED, on the basis of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Enforcement Directorate (ED) discloses details of how the money extortion racket

Earlier in the day, ED disclosed details of how the money extortion racket was in operation between former API Sachin Vaze and Anil Deshmukh in front of the session court. As per sources, the ED said that various bars had admitted to giving money to Sachin Vaze, who had been asked to extort money by Anil Deshmukh, when he served as the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) Head. Approximately Rs 40 lakh per bar was collected by Vaze to allow these places to remain open past 1 AM. In the entire racket, Kundan Shinde served as the middleman between Sachin Vaze and Anil Deshmukh.

The ED told the sessions court, that a total of 4.7 crores allegedly collected by Vaze was given to Kunda Shinde who passed it on to Anil Deshmukh. Sanjeev Palande, who is said to be another personal assistant of Deshmukh, is also said to be an accomplice in handling the illegal money trail from Sachin Vaze.

The illegal money, as per the ED, is said to have been funneled through a charitable trust that was being used to route the 20 crore money trail. Several Kolkata-based shell companies have also been named as a part of this extortion racket. Moreover, Rs 10 crores was allegedly routed through a company named Zodiac Dealcom, and another Bengaluru-based real estate company Assetz Infrahome is said to have links to Deshmukh in this case.

The lawyer of one of the aides has, however, refuted the claims of ED. Addressing the media, Sanjeev Palande said that the houses of both arrested on Friday were raided but no evidence was found. "They are arrested illegally and are being implicated in this case,'' he said. It is pertinent to mention here that the lawyer had filed an application seeking permission to remain present at a visible distance during the investigation. The session court has approved of it.

Deshmukh skips ED summons

In relation to the case, Anil Deshmukh was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday at 11 AM. However, he failed to appear before the investigation body and sought extra time from the ED. His advocate Jaywant Patil speaking to Republic TV said that Deshmukh was unclear on what documents were needed by the ED. Therefore, he has submitted an application seeking time for a 'better explanation'.

"We are unable to give the documents. We do not know what kind of documents they require and they have not given it in writing," said Deshmukh's lawyer Jaywant Patil. "Therefore, we have submitted an application seeking more time to present the documents and for a better explanation," Patil added.

Reportedly, the ED has accepted the letter but no date is confirmed as to when Deshmukh will be summoned with the documents next.

Charges against Anil Deshmukh

It all started on March 17, when Param Bir Singh was removed from his position as the Mumbai Police Commissioner and shunted to a "low-key" position as Commandant General, Home Guards, for allegedly mishandling the investigation into an explosive-laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia in February, in which Sachin Vaze has been arrested by NIA. This ouster had been followed by Anil Deshmukh, then still Maharashtra Home Minister, telling a Marathi channel that Param Bir's exit had not been procedural, seemingly throwing his former reportee to the sharks.

Three days after his removal, Param Bir wrote a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, refuting allegations leveled against him, and instead accusing Deshmukh of asking the disgraced former Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from bars, hotels, and restaurants in the city - an allegation denied by both the minister and his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) till the High Court ordered directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry. Thereafter, he stepped down as the Home Minister 'on moral grounds' and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. It has accused him and others of exercising influence over the transfer and posting of officials and thereby exercising 'undue influence' over the performance of official duties by the officials. Based on the FIR, the ED on May 11, filed a case of money laundering against him.