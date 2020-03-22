FIR Against Awantipora Person For Concealing Travel History From Pakistan

In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, there have been numerous instances of people hiding their travelling history. On Sunday, a person was booked for concealing his travel history. Reportedly, an FIR has been registered against the person for failing to notify the authorities about his travel history to Pakistan.

According to reports, the person, hailing from Awantipora Tehsil in the Pulwama District misled the authorities and hid his travel history and attempted to circumvent the screening and surveillance teams. He later went into hiding. Following his misconduct, officials were thereby prompted to register a case against the person.

The person has been booked under IPC section 269 (unlawfully or negligently doing something which is likely to spread infection of any dangerous disease to life), section 270 IPC (malignant act likely to spread infection of dangerous disease to life), section 271 IPC (knowingly disobeying any quarantine rule) and section 188 IPC ( for disobeying any Govt order).

District authorities have appealed the general public to cooperate with the administration in this unprecedented situation and voluntarily disclose their travel history, including that of their relatives and of neighbours. Moreover, authorities have reiterated that concealment of travel history or circumvention of screening would coerce the authorities to invoke relevant sections of the IPC and stringent action shall be initiated as per law.