FIR Filed Against SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannu For Threat Against Himachal CM Thakur

After a pro-Khalistani outfit issued a threat to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the Himachal Pradesh Police on Saturday said that a case has been registered against one for alleged conspiracy in connection with pro-Khalistani outfits. An FIR has been filed against one, Gurpakhwant Singh Pannu in connection to a recorded audio clip that did its rounds in the state. The audio clip which contained a threat for the Chief Minister was received by journalists in the state and is currently under investigation for trying to mitigate any terrorist activity by pro-Khalistani outfits in the region.

One arrested over threat call for CM

According to the Himachal Pradesh Police, a preliminary investigation has revealed that alleged Gurpakhwant Singh Pannu is associated with a pro-Khalistani outfit named 'Sikhs for Justice' (SFJ). The very outfit had earlier issued a threat to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The threat had claimed that the outfit will not allow the CM to hoist the national flag in the hill state. Following the threat, the security in the region has been increased.

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police, Sanjay Kundu, informed that the security for the dignitaries has been tightened in view of Khalistani activist’s threatening calls to over two dozen Shimla journalists. The DGP said, “Security of all important dignitaries tightened including that of CM Jairam Thakur, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Governor Rajendra Arlekar.” Reportedly, the DGP has also alerted and spoken to the Director Generals of Police of Haryana and Punjab regarding the issue.

Pro-Khalistan outfit's threat for CM Thakur

On Friday, Journalists in Shimla received threatening calls from the UK and US-based numbers urging them to not allow Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to unfurl the Indian Tricolour in Himachal Pradesh on August 15. The caller, in a recorded message, said that since Himachal Pradesh was part of Punjab, they will take over all merged areas after doing a referendum in Punjab. The caller even appealed to all farmers in Punjab and pro-Khalistan Sikhs to come with tractors and stop Jai Ram Thakur from unfurling the national flag.

However, CM Jairam Thakur said that that he is not making much of the threat. Reacting to the message, the CM had said that he would unfurl the tricolour whenever and wherever in the state he will get the chance to do so. Thakur said he would look into the matter and discuss the issue with the security agencies.

IMAGE: PTI