From SIT For COVID Frauds To WhatsApp Privacy Policy; Cases Listed In Delhi HC For May 17

The Delhi High Court is scheduled on Monday, May 17 to hear a number of cases including the ongoing hearing of the management of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. The Delhi HC will continue the hearing on the batch of petitions regarding the management of COVID-19 in Delhi.

SIT for cyber fraud over COVID-19 drugs

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a fresh petition seeking direction for the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the cyber frauds happening in Delhi while procuring medicines in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The acute shortage of medical oxygen and other essential drugs required in the treatment of COVID-19 has led to increased instances of hoarding, black marketing and cyber fraud on the sale of medical essentials. The Delhi Police has said it Cyber Crime Cell is maintaining strict vigil to keep a check on incidents of cyber fraud amid COVID-19.

Vaccines to Delhi on priority

Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a fresh application seeking directions to vaccine manufacturers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to supply vaccine doses to Delhi on a priority basis. This seemingly comes in the backdrop of the shortage of vaccines in the national capital as the vaccine manufacturers are finding it difficult to cater to the growing demands of vaccines by several states to vaccinate their young population.

Central Vista Project

The Delhi High Court is said to continue hearing the petition seeking to stay the construction of the Central Vista project amidst lockdown due to the outbreak of the devastating second wave of COVID-19. The opposition parties have demanded the construction of Central Vista be stopped amid the pandemic while asking the government to divert funds to COVID-19 management.

Vaccine Price Reduction

The Delhi High Court is also scheduled to continue hearing the plea seeking direction for reducing the price of the COVID-19 vaccine for citizens. There have been rigorous demands of pricing parity set by the vaccine manufacturers. After the Centre allowed the state governments to procure the vaccines directly from manufacturers, the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech had issued its prices which had differential pricing for Centre, State Governments and private hospitals.

WhatsApp privacy policy

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to continue hearing on the petition challenging the new privacy policy of WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned company on Friday filed a fresh affidavit before the Delhi High Court stating that its new privacy policy (of the year 2021) does not affect users’ personal messages with friends and family in any way. WhatsApp also said it is not forcing anyone to use its services and the users are free to delete their accounts as and when they want. The company said it is under no legal obligation to provide its services to users who do not consent to their terms.