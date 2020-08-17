GM Of Moradabad Gramin Bank Caught Red-handed By CBI taking Rs 50,000 bribe

The General Manager of Prathama UP Gramin Bank was caught taking a bribe of Rs. 50,000 in a CBI raid in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, on August 16. He was caught red-handed by the CBI officials at his Moradabad residence while taking the bribe and was taken into custody.

Upon receiving a complaint, the CBI officials conducted a raid at the residence of the General Manager of the Prathama UP Gramin Bank, Ravi Kant, at Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh on 16 August. The bank GM was caught red-handed taking a bribe of Rs. 50,000 during the CBI raid. The CBI officials also recovered and seized Rs. 5 lakhs in cash along with a LED television set during the raid from the Ravi Kant's Moradabad residence.

According to a CBI official, the Gramin Bank's General Manager Ravi Kant was caught while taking a bribe to accept a tender. The CBI officer refused to divulge any further details and said that the case is under investigation. As per reports, he also refused to name the complainant and claimed that he was not aware of the identity of the complainant in the scandal.

"We received a complaint and raided the residence of the GM of Prathama UP Gramin Bank. According to our information Ravi Kant, the GM was taking bribes to accept tenders. He was caught red-handed taking a bribe of Rs. 50,000. Rs. 5 lakhs and a TV set were also confiscated from his house. I don't know the name of the complainant. The case is under investigation," said a CBI official.

According to the reports, after the interrogation at the location, the CBI team arrested Ravi Kant, the General Manager of Prathama UP Gramin Bank, Moradabad and left for Gaziabad where he will be interrogated further.

The Prathama U.P.Gramin Bank is sponsored by the Punjab National Bank. The amalgamation of Sarva UP Gramin bank Meerut and Prathama Gramin Bank Moradabad led to the creation of the Prathama UP Gramin Bank, Moradabad on 1 April 2019.

