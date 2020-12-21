Girl Attacked With Machete By Jilted Lover In Karnataka

A shocking incident has surfaced from Deshpande Nagar in Hubballi district of Karnataka. A jilted lover attacked a girl for rejecting his love proposal. The perpetrator has been identified as Ismail and the victim is Asha. There were in a relationship for the last 2 years. However, Asha stopped talking and avoiding his phone calls for the last 5 months. This is believed to have led Ismail to take this extreme decision.

The incident happened in broad daylight when the girl was walking out of her house. She was heading to her office. On the way, in the middle of the road, the perpetrator walked behind her with a machete and started to attack her.

Talking to media, Hubballi Police Commissioner Labu Ram said, "We have arrested the accused Ismail and seized the weapon used in the crime. An investigation is going on. The girl has been shifted to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment. The doctor told us that she is out of danger. Once she regains consciousness, we will take her statement.”

Police sources revealed to Republic TV that in the course of the investigation, Ismail revealed that Asha was seeing someone from a jewellery shop after breaking up with him, which had supposedly instigated him. Reports suggest that Ismail tried to commit suicide a few days ago, but his relatives saved him on time.

Image Credits: PTI