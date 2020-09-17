Gold Smuggling Case: NIA Quizzes Minister KT Jaleel, Oppn Steps Up Calls For Resignation

Kerala minister for higher education KT Jaleel appeared before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials in Kochi in connection with an alleged violation of foreign contribution rules and the probe into the gold smuggling case. As per reports, Jaleel arrived around 6 am Thursday at the NIA office in Kochi and has been grilled since.

Meanwhile, the state's main opposition Congress party and also the BJP stepped up protests across Kerala, calling for Jaleel’s resignation. Youth Congress, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, and KSU (student outfit of Congress) workers clashed with the police at several places in Palakkad, Kollam, Kozhikode, Kottayam, and Kannur districts as they took out marches to government offices.

#WATCH Kerala: Police use water cannons to disperse the BJP workers protesting outside the State Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram demanding the resignation of State Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel. pic.twitter.com/2f1Ow81FFV — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

Politics heats up

At several places, the police resorted to the use of tear gas, water cannons, and lathi-charge to disperse protesters. In Palakkad, Congress MLA VT Balram was among those injured in clashes with police.

Congress Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala vowed to press on with their demand for Jaleel's resignation. "NIA questioning KT Jaleel is serious. NIA normally probes terrorism crimes. The Kerala Education Minister's involved in this gold smuggling case & the public is disgusted with this govt. So the UDF is planning a more vigorous agitation," the leader said.

Kerala gold smuggling case

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, working in Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited. The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government.

Apart from the Customs and the ED, the NIA has also registered an FIR in the gold smuggling case. Various sections of the UAPA were slapped against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair, and others. The NIA has alleged that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purposes but for funding terror activities. On September 11, Jaleel was questioned by the ED in Kochi.

