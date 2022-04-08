Gorakhnath Temple Attack: UP ATS Intensifies Probe; Calls Accused's Father For Questioning

Intensifying its probe into the Gorakhnath temple attack, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) summoned accused Ahmad Abbasi's father Munir Abbasi for questioning. As per sources, the investigators are likely to cross-verify the facts that have emerged during the course of the investigation. In the aftermath of the attack, Munir Abbasi had told ANI, “He (my son) is not mentally stable. Since childhood, he is suffering from depression. He also received medical treatment. Due to some developments, he believed that police were after him. He had no planning and did this due to his current mental state".

Earlier on Thursday, Republic TV has exclusively accessed a video of Ahmad Abbasi in which he is talking about the motivation behind the attack. In the video, he was heard saying, "I was thinking about a lot of things to justify (the attack). I thought that NRC (National Register of Citizens) is happening. That is wrong. Before anyone does anything they need to justify it. I was thinking a lot of things...what's happening in Karnataka (referring to the Hijab row)". Meanwhile, the UP ATS also arrested Abbasi's aide Abdul Rehman from Saharanpur. As per sources, the assailant also tried to brainwash Muslim youth.

The Gorakhnath temple attack

On the evening of April 3, 30-year-old IIT graduate Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi tried to forcibly enter the premises of the Gorakhnath temple. When the security personnel tried to stop him, he attacked them with a sickle, injuring two constables of the Provincial Armed Constabulary. After being arrested, the sickle and a knife were seized from his possession. A joint team of the Special Task Force and the ATS is probing the case and trying to ascertain whether Abbasi had any links with any terrorist organization.

It is pertinent to note that UP CM Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple. Meanwhile, Adityanath has announced a cash reward of Rs. 5 lakh for the two jawans and constable Anurag Rajput for foiling the attack. Following the Gorakhnath temple attack, security was beefed up at sensitive religious places in Uttar Pradesh including the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple complex.