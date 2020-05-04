All Facilities There, Govt Conscious Of J&K's Well Being: SG Tushar Mehta On 4G Plea In SC

In response to a petition on the restoration of 4G internet connectivity services in Jammu and Kashmir, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the apex court that the Centre was 'fully conscious' of the welfare of the people in J&K. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, a petition was filed by an NGO on April 21 seeking restoration of 4G mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Solicitor General clarified that all facilities with regards to essential services amid the pandemic are available on 2G which is present in J&K. He added that services such as medical, educational, banking, social media operational on in 3G in the UT. Tushar Mehta added that there have been no reported cases of people dying due to no “internet access” firmly stating that the Government is "fully conscious of well being of J&K." Mehta also remarked that J&K is not the only place with 2G Internet or no Internet.

On May 1, the UT administration had opposed the restoration of 4G internet services in the valley amid COVID-19 in response to the plea filed by Foundation for Media Professionals in the apex court. "The terror modules operating within the UTs and handlers from across the border aid and incite people by the transmission of fake news and targeted messages through use of internet to propagate terrorism, co-ordinate and plan terror attacks," an affidavit filed by the UT's administration said.

The J&K administration told the apex court that restoration of 4G mobile data services will substantially increase the use of social media and other online platforms in uploading/downloading of videos and other propaganda material and their faster circulation, deteriorating the law and order situation in Kashmir Valley.

It said that umpteen rumors relating to a number of positive COVID-19 cases/deaths, creating chaos and panic; health-related fake news of prominent people in Jammu & Kashmir like that of Chairman, All Party Hurriyat, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, shutdown call by JKLF on the eve of the death anniversary of Mohd. Maqbool Bhat and Afzal Guru, to observe Republic Day as black day have been doing the rounds.

Update: The Supreme Court has reserved its order in the matter.

