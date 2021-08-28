Gujarat Police: 2 Held In Anti-conversion Racket Used Hawala Money For Anti-govt Protests

The Vadodara Crime Branch on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against two accused who were earlier arrested in Uttar Pradesh in connection with an anti-conversion racket. Providing details of the case, Vadodara Police Commissioner Shamsher Singh said that the accused identified as Salahuddin Sheikh and Mohammad Umar Gautam received money through hawala as well as foreign donations. The police revealed that the accused used these funds for anti-government protests and they have connection in Jammu and Kashmir as well.

According to the police officials, the FIR has been registered agaist them under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Speaking to media persons on Friday, the police commissioner said: "FIR registered under several sections of IPC against two accused earlier arrested in an alleged anti-conversion racket. In the last five years, the accused received Rs 60 crore through hawala which was used for anti-government protests, apart from Rs 19 crore by foreign donations."

Foreign countries from where donations were transferred to the duo include the UK, the USA and the UAE trusts, added Singh.

Hawala funds were used to come via Dubai. They also received foreign donations from UK, USA & UAE through a trust. Accused also got 103 mosques built in 5 states. They also used hawala funding for anti-govt protests and have connections in J&K also: Shamsher Singh, CP, Vadodara pic.twitter.com/v7UDikIYiP — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

Accused also got 103 mosques built in five states. They also used hawala funding for anti-government protests and have connections in Jammu and Kashmir also," Singh further added.

More details on the case are awaited as the investigation is underway. Meanwhile, the police informed that the accused will be produced before the court on 3 September.

Anti-conversion law cases in Gujarat

Earlier in June, a 25-year-old man and two others were arrested in Gujarat's Vadodara city under the anti-conversion law for allegedly forcing his wife to convert after marriage and also for domestic violence, police had informed. Mohib Pathan, his brother Mohsin and their father Imtiyaz Pathan were arrested by Fatehgunj police under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021. This act came into force on 15 June. The trio was also booked under IPC sections 354 (outraging modesty of woman), 498-A (domestic violence) and 377 (unnatural sex), said Assistant Commissioner of Police Paresh Bhesania.

Gujarat High Court on state's Anti-conversion Law

On the other hand, the state's High Court recently ruled that the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021 prima facie violates Article 21 of the Constitution i.e right to life. A division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Biren Vaishnav's order came on a plea filed by Muhammed Hakim challenging the provisions of this law against forcible conversion through marriage. While the anti-Love Jihad bill passed in the state Assembly on 1 April after a day-long discussion, it received the assent of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on 22 May and was formally notified on 15 June.

(With agency inputs)