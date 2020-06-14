HC Rebukes Punjab Police For Using Derogatory Term For Africans

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has criticised the Punjab Police for using a controversial term while referring to an African person in police documents. In a strict order passed on June 12, the court said that the use of derogatory terms like “negro” to address people with dark skin or those of African-origin is highly offensive and unacceptable.

Rebuking the police force for normalising racism, the court said that African people deserve dignity and respect in a foreign land and police officials should be immediately sensitised about the issue.

During the hearing related to a drug case, Justice Rajiv Narain Raina ordered the DGP of Punjab to consider the entire issue and instruct the police force to never use the offensive term ‘negro’ while referring to African persons in case papers.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on June 18 when the court will consider taking an action against the police who indulge in this character assassination based on a person’s physical features, the court said.

Punjab Police uses derogatory term

The Punjab police used the term ‘negro’ while referring to an African person in the documents presented before the trial court while filing the charge sheet under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

There have been many instances of racism against dark-skin persons in India in the recent past. Many people from African countries have also been subject to racist comments in Delhi over the past few years. The court said that people should be referred to only by their country of origin in case papers.

