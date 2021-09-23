Hidden Camera Found In Women's Toilet At Restaurant, One Held

A housekeeping worker at a restaurant in Hyderabad was apprehended after he allegedly placed a camera phone in the women's washroom, police said on Thursday.

According to a police official, a 25-year-old woman along with her friends had gone to the restaurant in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday.

When the woman went to the washroom she noticed a camera inside. The woman brought the matter to the notice of the management and also complained to police, the official said.

A police team went to the eatery and after investigation it was found that a housekeeping worker, who is a minor, had kept the camera inside the washroom, he said.

The phone's camera was found switched on and it was recording, police said.

A case was registered and the minor has been apprehended and the seized cell phone was being sent to forensic science laboratory (FSL) for examination, police said. The restaurant management and the owner will also be booked and they will be arrested, the official added.

