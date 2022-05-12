Honey-trapped Air Force Officer Leaks Sensitive Data About Defence Installations; Arrested

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a sergeant of the Indian Air Force (IAF) for allegedly leaking sensitive information about defence installations. The IAF officer was arrested on May 6 for espionage charges. He was allegedly honey-trapped by a woman and ended up sharing sensitive information with her, the police said.

The arrested Sergeant has been identified as Devendra Kumar Sharma of Kanpur, who was working as an Administrative Assistant (GD) at Air Force Record Office at Subroto Park, New Delhi.

"On May 6, a team of Crime Branch from Delhi police received inputs about suspicious activities of a Sergeant of the Indian Air Force. It was informed that the MN has been honey-trapped and has made available some classified information to his contact, suspected to belong to some other country," a senior police officer said.

ISI role suspected

The Crime Branch suspected the role of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI in the incident. Acting on this input, a team zeroed in on Sharma and he was arrested.

"Further probe revealed that Sharma had leaked the sensitive information about defence installations and Air Force personnel through the electronic means to the agent of adversary country after deceitfully obtaining the said documents from the computers and other files. He had also received money, from the agent of the adversary country, for leaking the information," said the officer.

The police have also found some suspicious transactions in the bank account of the sergeant's wife.

Delhi police had Devendra Kumar Sharma under the Official Secrets Act (OSA). During the investigation, incriminating evidence such as electronic gadgets and documents, etc. were seized and he was arrested in the case.

"Investigation of the case is going on to unearth the whole conspiracy and to track the person who was in touch with Sharma. It has been found that the number that Sharma was getting calls from was of an Indian service provider. Hence, the details of the number have also been sought and further probe is underway," the officer added.

(With inputs from agency)

Image: Republic World