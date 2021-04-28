'How A Politician Procured 10k Remdesivir Vials From Delhi Amid Crisis?', Asks Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Tuesday questioned the Centre about private individuals procuring antiviral drug Remdesivir, directly from the manufacturer and distributing it when companies are expected to provide stocks directly to the Centre. The division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni were referring to the petition filed by four agriculturists before the Aurangabad Bench seeking an FIR against Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil, who is a BJP Member of Parliament from the Ahmednagar Constituency for the alleged unauthorized procurement and distribution of 10, 000 Remdesivir injections.

Stating that there is a need to increase surveillance, the Bombay HC bench said, "There is a news report that a politician bought and distributed 10,000 vials to Ahmednagar from Delhi by a chartered plane? How is this possible? Delhi itself is in crisis. Doesn't this amount to private distribution by the person?"

Bombay HC questions politician who procured 10,000 vials of Remdesivir

When the Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh tried to say that it was merely a news report, the bench marked that it was not just media reports, but the politician himself had also posted about the procurement on social media. The court said it was aware that the Aurangabad bench was already seized of the but sought a response from the ASG, observing that they would be forced to take action if more manufacturers are found providing drugs to private individuals.

The Bombay HC bench said, "If we find other instances where private manufacturers are giving Remdisivir directly to individuals we may pass an injunction order against such manufacturers."

This latest development comes when the Bombay HC was hearing 2 PILs, on the improper management of the COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra. The 1st petition is filed by advocate Sneha Marjari, represented by advocates Simil Purohit and Arshil Shah, and the 2nd petition is filed by Nilesh Navlakha, who is represented by advocate Rajesh Inamdar.

During the last hearing, the bench had passed several directions regarding the availability of Remdesivir injection, oxygen and availability of beds, and asked the State and Centre to file their responses by May 4. However, the bench took up the matter, on Tuesday, to assess if these directions were being followed.

Earlier on Tuesday, the bench asked the State if a nodal officer was appointed for the distribution of Remdesivir. When the State responded that it was yet to be done, the court observed. "Order was passed on April 27, we work beyond midnight to get it uploaded. How long does it take to provide a nodal agent and a 24/7 number?"

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

As India continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra so far has recorded over 43,43,727 positive cases, out of which, 36,01,796 have successfully recovered, while 65,284 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours 48,700 new cases, 71,736 fresh recoveries and 524 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 6,76,647.

(Image: PTI)