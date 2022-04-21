Hubli Violence: Another AIMIM Leader Among 126 Total Arrests Over Clashes In Karnataka

In a recent development in the Hubli violence, the Karnataka police arrested another AIMIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) leader on Thursday. The alleged accused Mohammed Arif was absconding after violence erupted in Karnataka's Hubli. Mohammed Arif is one of the AIMIM leaders in the region.

According to the police officials, along with Mohammed Arif, police also arrested another accused, thus making the total number of arrested people in Hubli violence 126. It's worth noting that Arif isn't the first member of the AIMIM party to be detained in connection with the Hubli violence. Earlier, Irfan Nalvatwad, the husband of AIMIM Corporator Hussainbi Nalvatwad from Ward No 77 has been arrested by the Karnataka police in connection with Hubli violence.

Hubli violence

A mob hurled stones at a police station in Hubli, injuring four policemen on Saturday. The mob reportedly demanded action against an objectionable WhatsApp status. There were also reports of protesters pelting stones at the nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital. Section 144 was imposed in the city amid fear of violence and disharmony. The police used lathi-charge in an attempt to disperse the mob, but the mob went out of control, so they deployed tear gas shells to disperse them. There were also reports of protestors pelting stones from nearby Hanuman Temple and a hospital.

Reacting to the violence, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Sunday, said that the incident was an 'unpardonable offence'. He said that the police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those involved. "Police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those who take the law into their hands. We will act against those who instigated it too. Let us not give political colours to it," news agency ANI quoted CM Basavaraj Bommai saying.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra reiterated CM Bommai's remarks by saying that the incident could have been pre-planned. After the person who dropped the controversial video was detained and around a thousand people gathered to attack the police station.