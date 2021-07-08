Hyderabad Police Files Case Against Ex-mayor Majeed Hussain For Issuing Threats To Cops

Hyderabad Police has filed a case against ex-Mayor of Hyderabad, Majeed Hussain, for allegedly threatening the police and intervening in their duties. According to the police, the case against the ex-mayor has been registered under section 353 of the Indian Penal Code( Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). Police said that Hussain was also threatening some other people over land issues, with whom he was already having a verbal fight.

The police said, "The senior AIMIM leader Hussain entered into a verbal spat with some people over the land issue and was threatening them. Banjarahills police reached the spot and while trying to take the situation into control, he obstructed police from discharging their duties."

The ex-mayor and his aides were having an argument with the landowner. They claimed that the land belonged to someone else and further led an argument with SI Ravi Raj. Then, the SI and landowner, bother registered a complaint against him. Soon after registering the case, Majeed Hussain reached the spot along with his men and threatened SI Ravi Raj.

According to section 353 of the Indian Penal Code, if anyone assaults or use criminal force on any public servant in the execution of his duty or intentionally prevent that person from discharging his duties, he shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with a fine, or both.

More about Mohammad Majeed Hussain

Mohammad Majeed Hussain is an Indian politician who belongs to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen party. Currently, the ex-mayor is the Corporator of Mehdipatnam ward of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. In 2009, Hussain also fought the Municipal elections for the first time and won as the Corporator of Ahmedabad division GHMC Municipal elections. Further in March 2012, the ex-mayor was declared the new mayor of GHMC. He was the youngest mayor of Hyderabad during that time. Later in March 2014, the Hyderabad mayor had submitted his resignation and his resignation was rejected by GHMC's General Council. In 2016, he won GHMC municipal elections as the Corporator of the Mehdipatnam division, followed by winning the same post in 2020.

(IMAGE: ANI)