'IAF Ready To Tackle Any Challenge From Leh To Kanyakumari,' Says Rafale Pilot

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is ready to take on any challenges from Leh to Kanyakumari, said IAF Rafale fighter jet pilot and Squadron Leader Sarthak Kumar. Calling the IAF and the French Air & Space Force's bilateral exercise-- Desert Knight-21 'a great learning experience', Sarthak while speaking to news agency ANI stated that the Rafale fleet was now ready to undertake 'any operation' not just within India but across the world.

"IAF is ready to undertake any challenge from Leh to Kanyakumari. The Rafale fleet is ready to undertake any operation. Rafale is not only able to operate in different parts of the county but across the world. It is able to complete all the tasks that any fourth-generation or fifth-generation fighter can do. The Rafales we (IAF) have are the fastest and most advanced as of now," said the Rafale pilot.

Moreover, the IAF Pilot also opined that Desert Knight-21 was very necessary for the integration of Rafale in the operations of the IAF, adding that the drills covered basics from learning cooperation to understanding operations in different terrains. "The basics of all these exercises were all about cooperation, learning from each other's experiences while operating in different terrains, spectrum and thereafter applying it to enhance our operational capability. So this has been a really successful exercise," he said.

"We have flown with their (France) pilots in Rafale cockpits. We learned from them what they do in different situations and similarly, they have also learned from us. Both of us learned great lessons," he added.

India & France's 'Exercise Desert Knight-21

On January 21, India and France commenced the first edition of the joint 'Exercise Desert Knight-21' involving their respective Rafale fighter jets.

Under the exercise, four French Rafale fighters landed in Jodhpur after flying directly from the Djibouti airbase using their A-330 multirole tanker transport aircraft. Manned by approximately 175 personnel French aviators, four Rafale combat jets, two Atlas A400M military transport aircraft, and a Phénix A330 multirole tanker transport aircraft are taking part in joint drills.

For the exercise, the IAF has deployed newly-inducted Rafales, as well as Mirage 2000s, Su-30 MKI, IL-78 Flight Refuelling Aircraft, AWACS and AEW&C aircraft. It is important to note that the Rafale procured by the Indian Air Force is fitted with 14 hardpoints and 13 India-specific enhancements.

(With Agency Inputs)