Igatpuri Rave Party Busted; Bollywood, South Indian Film Actresses & Bookie Detained

Continuing the crackdown on illegal drugs' consumption in Maharashtra, the Nashik rural police on Saturday busted a high-profile rave party held at a bungalow in Igatpuri. During the raid, police officials recovered narcotic substances and cash, as well as, 22 persons have been arrested and taken into custody. Those arrested include 2 prominent choreographers, a former Big Boss contestant, and 4 actresses of the Bollywood and South Indian film industry.

Rave party at Igatpuri busted

As per sources, the 22 people arrested had gathered at the bungalow in Igatpuri to celebrate the birthday of a cricket bookie. All the arrested persons have been taken for medical examination. Sources say that one foreigner was also present at the party. Out of the 22 arrested, sources informed that 10 are males and 12 females. The bookie, whose birthday was being celebrated, has also been taken into custody.

NCB cracks down on drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday claimed to have busted an international drugs trafficking syndicate with the arrest of eight people and seizure of 22 lakh psychotropic tablets and at least 245 kgs of similar drugs that were being allegedly peddled over the darknet. The central anti-narcotics agency said the illegal trade was unearthed after multiple raids were carried out by officials of the Delhi zonal unit in the National Capital Region, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh over a two month period.

In Mumbai, the anti-drugs agency nabbed Iqbal Kaskar, infamous gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother, after the agency found links of the underworld during their investigation into a case of charas being smuggled from Jammu and Kashmir. Sources informed that NCB recently seized two consignments of charas (about 25 kg) following which it picked up Iqbal Kaskar after a deeper probe into the case revealed connections of the underworld in the smuggling racket. Following this, Dawood Ibrahim's brother was taken to NCB's premises where he was interrogated. The NCB is now looking into the alleged terror funding angle in the larger drugs smuggling case.