In A Big Win, Court Upholds Republic’s Right To Use Hansa Complaint In TRP Case

In a big win for Republic Media Network, the City Civil Court of Greater Bombay has upheld the Network’s right to air, publish and refer to the Hansa Research Group Pvt Ltd. (‘Hansa’) complaint document in course of its reportage on the alleged TRP manipulation case. Moreover, the veracity of the document has now been upheld in a court of law and, with it, hushes up the entire campaign that was on to discredit it. This comes as a huge win for the truth and its disclosure to the public.

The Network, on 10th October, 2020 had accessed and put into the public domain the Hansa complaint. It is crucial to note that this Hansa document made multiple mentions of another without a single reference to Republic TV, Republic Bharat or any affiliate of the Republic Media Network in the context of alleged TRP manipulation.

In the case filed by Hansa seeking a stay on the use of the said document, the Honourable Court categorically stated, “It was natural for the media house to use its news channel to defend itself against the charge of manipulation of TRP ratings and disclosing the documents which support their case of innocence.” This vindicates our right to pursue the truth and put it before the people of India through our news network.

The City Civil Court noted, “The supposition that disclosure of Hansa Report by the defendants in their broadcast will cause damage to the reputation of the plaintiff and use thereof by other websites and channels will not cause damage to reputation is not acceptable.”

The Court order solidly cements the authenticity of the Hansa document aired by Republic and silences all the vested interest groups including the Mumbai Police and sections of the media that tried to cast a doubt upon it.

The order legitimises the use of the Hansa document by the Republic Media Network and is another victory in the campaign to expose the lies and falsehoods spread by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to malign, target and falsely accuse Republic TV in the TRP manipulation case.

The Mumbai Police has been working overtime to probe us about the source of the HANSA report, which we continue to refuse to reveal. We will continue to protect our journalistic sources and pride on our ethics at every step.

Republic Media Network has fought every allegation in the courts of public opinion and the courts of law. The victory in the City Civil Court of Greater Bombay today encourages us to continue this fight for the truth, the pursuit of justice and report the whole facts as they are.