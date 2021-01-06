In UP, 50-year-old Woman Gangraped & Killed Near Budaun Temple; 2 Arrested, SHO Suspended

A horrific case of gangrape was reported and confirmed from Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district on Tuesday, where a middle-aged woman was brutally assaulted, gangraped and then murdered in the premises of a place of worship.

As per reports, a 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was sexually assaulted and left and killed in the Ughaiti area of Budaun on Sunday, but an FIR was registered on Tuesday evening after the autopsy confirmed rape and also revealed that the woman had sustained gruesome injuries all over her body.

The SHO has been suspended and two accused have been arrested, while one is absconding.

The woman had gone to a temple to offer prayers on Sunday evening but did not return. Around midnight the priest of the temple and his two aides brought the woman home in a car and left her bleeding. When asked, the priest said the woman had fallen into a well and was crying for help. Later that night, she succumbed to her injuries. The family of the deceased victim has accused the priest of rape and murder.

Police allegedly delayed filing an FIR

The family members have also alleged that the police station officer of Ughaiti, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, did not reach in time even after the complaint. The body was sent for post-mortem 44 hours after the incident. According to reports, the police repeatedly told family members that the victim had died after falling into a well.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Budaun, Sankalp Sharma informed that four teams have been formed to nab the accused.

"Under Ughaiti police station area of Budaun, the body of a 50-year-old lady was found in the mysterious condition. Based on the Post mortem report and complaint by the relatives, a case has been registered against three people under Sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of IPC. Four teams have been formed to nab the accused," Sharma said.

The police have registered a murder case against a priest, including one of his disciples and the driver, based on the complaint from the victim's family.

