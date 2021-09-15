India Reported 11.8% Rise In Cybercrime In 2020; 578 Incidents Of 'fake News' On Net: Data

India recorded 50,035 cases of cybercrime in 2020, with an 11.8 per cent surge in such agencies over the previous year, as 578 incidents of 'fake news on social media' were also reported, official data showed on Wednesday. The rate of cybercrime (incidents per lakh population) also increased from 3.3 per cent in 2019 to 3.7 per cent in 2020 in the country, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. In 2019, the country recorded 44,735 cases of cybercrime, while the figures stood at 27,248 in 2018, the data from the corresponding years showed.

The year saw 4,047 cases of online banking fraud, 1,093 OTP frauds and 1,194 credit/debit card fraud, while 2,160 cases related to ATM were reported in 2020, the NCRB figures showed. There were also 578 cases of fake news on social media, 972 related to cyberstalking or bullying of women and children, 149 incidents of fake profiles and 98 of data theft, it added.



In terms of motive, the maximum 60.2 per cent cybercrimes lodged in 2020 were done for fraud (30,142 out of 50,035 cases), the NCRB, which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs, stated. It was followed by sexual exploitation with 6.6 per cent (3,293 cases) and extortion 4.9 per cent (2,440 cases), the data showed. Among states, the maximum of 11,097 cybercrime cases was reported in Uttar Pradesh followed by Karnataka (10,741), Maharashtra (5,496), Telangana (5,024) and Assam (3,530), it showed.

However, the crime rate was highest in Karnataka with 16.2 per cent, followed by Telangana (13.4 per cent), Assam (10.1 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (4.8 per cent) and Maharashtra (4.4 per cent), the data showed as reported by the National Crime Record Bureau. The national capital, Delhi recorded 168 such cases during the year with a crime rate of 0.8 per cent, according to the NCRB, which is responsible for collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws in the country.



