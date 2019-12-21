Indian Army Retaliates To Pak Ceasefire Violation In PoK's Neelum Valley, Visuals Accessed

The Indian Army on Saturday retaliated to a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Neelum Valley in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). A picture accessed from the site by Republic TV show the site engulfed in flames after the Indian Army hit the area in retaliatory firing, as per sources. Sources report that the destroyed site was allegedly a terror camp. Pakistan had been violating the ceasefire in the Gureh sector of Jammu-Kashmir, earlier this afternoon.

Sources report that the Army had pinpointed the location of the alleged terror camp. Moreover, terrorists were allegedly brought closer to the LoC near this sector in yet another bid to infiltrate into India. Large scale casualty has been reported. Moreover, sources have reported that ambulances carrying the injured have been spotted in PoK.