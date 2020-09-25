IPL Betting Racket Busted By Kolkata Police, 9 Arrested

Almost a week into the ever awaited Indian Premier League, betting seems to back in business with the tournament's inception in Abu Dhabi. However, a total of nine persons were arrested by a team of Anti Rowdy Squad and Detective Department of Kolkata Police arrested from different parts of Kolkata for allegedly betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match on Thursday night.

Acting on a tip-off, cops of the Kolkata Police's detective department conducted raids in Hare Street, Park Street, Jadavpur and Salt Lake areas on Thursday night and arrested nine persons.

"Total 17 mobile phones, 14 laptops, 3 televisions, 1 car and cash rupees 1.5 lacks were seized so far." stated a senior police officer at Kolkata Police.

A total of four cases were registered against the arrest persons under section 120B/420 IPC & 3/4, West Bengal Gambling and Prize Competition Act in different police stations including Hare Street, Burtolla, Park Street and Jadavpore Police Station.

Officers of ARS and DD raided different places in not only Kolkata but also conducted in a place at Sector V, Salk Lake on Thursday.

The nine arrested will be produced in front of a city court on Friday.