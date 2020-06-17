IPS Association Salutes Indian Army Bravehearts Martyred At LAC In Clash With China

The IPS association saluted the Indian Army bravehearts who were martyred in the violent faceoff with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on June 15. Taking to Twitter, they paid tribute to the fallen soldiers and expressed their condolences to the families of the bereaved. Protests have erupted in anger against China across India and the call for 'Boycott China and Chinese products' is gaining momentum.

IPS Association salutes martyrs

IPS Association salutes the Indian Army brave hearts, who were martyred while protecting our borders.



May their souls rest in peace. Our deepest condolences are with the bereaved families.@adgpi — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) June 16, 2020

Here is the Indian Army's statement:

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah in the evening where he carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in eastern Ladakh where the two armies have been in a standoff for over five weeks. An estimated 43 casualties including dead and injured were suffered by the Chinese side, as per chatter accessed by ANI.

