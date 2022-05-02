In a super exclusive, Republic Media Network on Monday exposed the massive ISIS propaganda. With the pictures of the 2022 Delhi Riots on the cover of the magazine, the terrorist organisation ISIS released its 27th edition of the mouthpiece.

ISIS featured the 2022 Delhi Riots issue along with the pictures of clashes in its magazine, just 11 days after the violent clash that took place in the National Capital. The images show the youth pelting stones during the riots in order to spread radicalisation. As per the sources that Republic TV has learned, this is an attempt by ISIS to radicalise and instigate Indian Muslims and youth.

Earlier, this terrorist organisation also featured pictures of target killings in Kashmir. There have been multiple cases and FIR that have been registered against this magazine by agencies and more than 20 people have been arrested and interrogated.

Jahangirpuri violence

On April 16, a clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leaving police personnel injured. The police informed that Stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched, in what witnesses said seemed like a 'pre-planned' attack on the occasion of the festival.

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for 'stringent action', National Security Act (NSA) was slapped against the accused persons, and an FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. So far, 28 accused have been arrested in connection to the violence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana warned of strict action against rioters and said the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas. Senior officers have been asked to remain in the field and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake to patrol. On the night of April 17, police kept vigil in several sensitive areas. While Senior police officer Sanjay Sen refuted rumours about tension in parts of North-east Delhi, which saw riots in 2020. Police said there is peace and further appealed to people not to believe rumours doing the rounds on social media concerning the rally clash.

(Image: PTI)