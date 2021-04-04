Islamic State (JK) Commander Arrested In Jammu, Weapons Recovered In Amritsar IB

Averting a major terror strike ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Jammu Police along with Special Operation Group (SOG) arrested one terrorist of the Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir(ISJK) with one pistol, 8 rounds and cash worth rupees 1 lac 13 thousand. Inspector-General of Police Jammu Mukesh Singh while confirming the development said that by this arrested, Police averted terror attack by ISJK terror outfit.

“On the basis of specific input, SOG Jammu laid a Naka at Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu and during checking of vehicles at around 1900 hours, one person tried to flee from the spot and was chased and apprehended from whom huge cash, one pistol and 8 rounds were recovered concealed in a bag he was carrying,” official statement said.

It further added that accused has been identified as Malik Umaid alias Abdullah who had received a delivery of weapon and cash to further carry out terror strike in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. During the initial investigation, it has been found that the arrested terrorist was in touch with more operatives of the ISJK module.

Huge cache of arms & ammunition recovered in Amritsar

While in another operation along the International Border in Amritsar, Punjab Police recovered a special AK 47 rifle with magazine and 9 bullets, an AK-47 rifle with a magazine and 5 rounds, a .303 bolt action rifle with magazine, 7 rounds & a .30 China-made pistol with the magazine.

“Specific intelligence inputs were received that a cache of weapons has been pushed into the Indian territory in the area of BSF BOP Pulmoran, in the area of Village Dhanoa Kalan, PS Gharinda on the intervening night of 3 - 4 April, 2021. Police teams conducted a search of the area of BOP Pulmoran in a joint operation with the BSF personnel in the early morning hours on 4 April and recovery was made,” an official statement added.

It further added that the recovery was made at a distance of approximately 10 meters from the International Border Zero Line between India and Pakistan an FIR has been registered against the smuggler Bilal, a national of Pakistan who pushed that the weapons consignment. Bilal is closely associated with Sikh hardliners engaged in anti – India activities, who had also been involved earlier in pushing weapons consignments into India.

