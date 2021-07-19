J&K DGP Chairs High-level Security Meet; Focus On Narco-trafficking That Funds Terrorists

On Monday, J-K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh chaired a high-level joint security meeting on Monday. The meeting was held to review security situation in Jammu Zone and was attended by Mukesh Singh from the Police force in Jammu & Kashmir. Dilbag Singh urged the officers to ensure high alertness, especially in the border areas and hinterland to check for any infiltration attempt. He also said that terror outfits are continuously attempting the usage of drones. He stressed upon extra vigilance and alertness from the officers.

Dilbag Singh chairs high-level joint security meeting

Singh stressed the need to strengthen police posts and Nakas in border areas. He directed officers to keep a special focus on measures to check the narcotics trafficking in view of its usage by the inimical elements to fund terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K Police posted about the meeting on their Twitter handle. The DGP said that all suspicious elements should be kept under check so that the lives of the people are not disrupted by terrorism attempts.

DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh chairs high level joint security meeting;reviews security situation in #Jammu Zone.Directs officers to give special focus on measures to check narco-trafficking as it is being used to fund terror groups. pic.twitter.com/lfRJlJxwoh — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) July 19, 2021

DGP addresses narcotics trade being used to fund terrorism

The DGP explicitly stressed the monitoring of narcotics, and told the officers to take action against anyone found involved in the trade of narcotics. In view of the upcoming Bakrid, the need for following COVID norms was also mentioned. The officers discussed with Singh their plans for security in the areas under their command. The meeting was attended by ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh, IG CRPF Jammu, Padamakar, IG BSF Jammu, N.S Jamwal, BGS 16 Corp, Arvind Chouhan, DIG, JKS Range, Atul Goel, representative of 26 infantry division Col. G.S Vijay Dalal, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli, attended the meeting at PHQ and Spl. DG CID J&K, R.R Swain, Range DIsG and district SSsP of Jammu Zone. and Commandants of CAPFs/Armed Battalions via video conference.

(IMAGE: @JMUKRMPOLICE - TWITTER/ANI)