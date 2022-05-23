J&K: Ramban DM Asks Police To Put A Check On Illegal & Fake News Portals In UT

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken cognizance of mushrooming growth of illegal and unregistered portal-based news organisations operating through various social media platforms. District magistrate of Ramban has written a letter to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Mohita Sharma Garg, and has urged to identify the fake news portals and verify the sources of funding of journalists that are linked with illegal news portals.

The J&K administration cited that such fake news portals can create serious law and order situation if it remains unchecked and has asked for stern action.

J&K administration asked to verify 'fake news portals'

"An urgent attention is invited towards the mushroom growth of illegal and unregistered portal-based news organisations operating through various social media platforms, especially Facebook, which are seen spreading propaganda, fake news and also indulged in blackmail of Government functionaries in the district," the letter stated.

"On most of the occasions, they are seen interfering in the smooth running of the administrative affairs and planting anti-Government stories which are largely aimed at maligning the image of the administration and always portraying them in a bad light," it added.

The letter further stated that a large number of District and Sectoral Officers have complained of harassment at their hands and stated that many self-proclaimed media persons, without carrying any authentic identification, barge into their offices and start recording videos and posting them on various social media groups.

"If channels and journalists operating these illegal portals remain unchecked, there is even, apprehension of emerging law-and-order situations which have the potential to disturb the peaceful fabric of the district", the ramban DM wrote in his letter.

In light of the above and in the larger interest of the general public, the District Magistrate has further requested the administration to identify all such fake media groups which are operating without any proper registration in the district. They have also urged the verification of the antecedents and source of funding of all so-called journalists should be checked as they are the ones who operate these illegal portals without any valid degree, qualification or authorisation from the competent authority.

The list of all such 'media organisations' and so-called journalists has been shared with the office for taking further necessary action in the matter, according to the letter.

(Image: PTI/Shutterstock)